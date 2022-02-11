TV film fare -- week of Feb. 20, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Feb. 20. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Feb. 20, 2:42-5:27 p.m. EST (AMC) "The A-Team" (2010). Explosively noisy, stunt-laden, cheesy and somehow engrossing film based on the TV series in the 1980s without that program's self-mocking humor. Director Joe Carnahan, who also scripted along with Brian Bloom and Skip Woods, reinvents the story line as sort of a video game, with Liam Neeson, Quinton Jackson, Bradley Cooper and Sharlto Copley playing four Army Rangers, all specialists in covert missions, framed in Iraq for a crime they didn't commit, then escaping from prison to clear their names and seize the CIA operative who set them up. Some fleeting crass and crude language, most of it before the opening credits are over, a fleeting reference to premarital sex and abundant explosions and gunfire. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, Feb. 23, 8-11:15 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Titanic" (1997). Lavish re-creation of the 1912 sea disaster begins with an exploration of the sunken luxury liner today, then follows its fateful voyage keyed to the improbable shipboard romance between a first-class passenger (Kate Winslet) and one in steerage (Leonardo DiCaprio) until an iceberg sends the ship and more than 1,500 people to the bottom. Writer-producer James Cameron reduces the human dimension of the tragedy to a paltry soap opera about two lovestruck youths, though the special effects re-creating the human drama aboard the sinking vessel are truly spectacular. Agonizing death scenes on a massive scale, sexual situations, brief nudity, and sporadic rough language and profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Thursday, Feb. 24, 6-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "Wise Blood" (1980). Screen version of Flannery O'Connor's novel about a God-haunted young man (Brad Dourif) who on his way to Taulkinham, Tennessee, to preach a new religion, meets such bizarre characters as a failed preacher pretending he is blind (Harry Dean Stanton), his mildly depraved daughter (Amy Wright) and a jovial evangelist (Ned Beatty). Director John Huston has made a powerful and provocative movie whose spiritual implications are as compelling as its artistic excellence. The incidental violence and moral complexity are more appropriate for adult viewers. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Friday, Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "San Francisco" (1936). Robust romantic melodrama set on the eve of Frisco's 1906 earthquake as Barbary Coast saloon owner Clark Gable vies with Nob Hill swell Jack Holt for the affections of opera singer Jeanette MacDonald, with local priest Spencer Tracy trying to safeguard her best interests. Director W.S. Van Dyke II's colorful period piece has a grand cast in a formula plot in which the romantic complications are resolved and ennobled by the quake's destructive magnitude in a finale that still ranks among the most memorable of screen disasters. Not especially suited for children, though enduring, old-fashioned entertainment for the rest of the family. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Saturday, Feb. 26, 8-9:55 p.m. EST (HBO) "Free Guy" (2021). Droll comic adventure in which Ryan Reynolds plays a contented bank teller in a weirdly dystopian city who, like his best friend, a security guard (Lil Rel Howery), goes through his highly repetitive daily routine while blithely ignoring the mayhem constantly unfolding around him until making the startling discovery that he is, in fact, a background figure in a combat-laden, hugely popular video game. Despite his status as a so-called nonplayable character, he begins to break the mold of his preprogrammed behavior and assert his individuality, spurred on by his love for the avatar of a gifted real-life game designer (Jodie Comer). Director Shawn Levy's sly celebration of Reynolds' Everyman elevates creativity over profit-seeking through its depiction of a sleazy executive (Taika Waititi) and his theft and perversion of the far more peaceful title Comer's character and her longtime partner and would-be boyfriend (Joe Keery) developed together. But Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn's script, while ostensibly condemning the havoc by which their protagonist's environment is beset, nonetheless endow his new persona with impressive fighting skills. And there's a vaguely anti-religious tone to a few of their jokes. Much stylized but sometimes harsh violence, irreverent and sexual humor, a few uses of profanity, several milder oaths, at least one rough term, frequent crude and crass language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



