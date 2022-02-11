TV program notes -- week of Feb. 20, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 20 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Feb. 20, 8-10:30 p.m. EST (History) "Abraham Lincoln." First episode of a three-part miniseries recounting the life story of the 16th president (1809-1865). This installment, titled "The Railsplitter," looks at his poverty-ridden childhood on the frontier. The series continues nightly through Tuesday, Feb. 22, 8-10:30 p.m. EST each night.



Sunday, Feb. 20, 10:33-11:03 p.m. EST (History) "I Was There." Premiere of a 12-part series re-examining historical events, hosted by E.J. Wilson. This episode focuses on the 1937 explosion of the airship Hindenburg.



Sunday, Feb. 20, 11:03 p.m.-12:03 a.m. EST (History) "The Secret History of the Civil War." This special uses interviews and recreations to explore Civil War espionage as well as medical advances achieved during the four-year conflict.



Monday, Feb. 21, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "The Journey Home." On this edition of the conversion-themed series, host Marcus Grodi interviews philosophy professor Jennifer Frey (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Feb. 21, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Apart." Filmmakers Jennifer Redfearn and Tim Metzger's documentary follows three formerly incarcerated mothers as they fight to rebuild their lives outside of prison. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Monday, Feb. 21, 11:03 p.m.-12:03 a.m. EST (History) "Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War." Documentary celebrating the African American contribution to Union victory in the Civil War.



Tuesday, Feb. 22, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Fannie Lou Hamer's America: An America ReFramed Special." A look at the life of the Mississippi sharecropper-turned-human-rights-activist Fannie Lou Hamer (1917-1977) and the injustices against which she fought (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





