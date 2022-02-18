TV film fare -- week of Feb. 27, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Feb. 27. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m.-noon EST (TCM) "Cast a Dark Shadow" (1955). British thriller in which a ruthless charmer (Dirk Bogarde) murders his rich wife (Mona Washbourne), then marries a well-off widow (Margaret Lockwood) until sidetracked by a new prospect (Kay Walsh) who is not what she seems. Directed by Lewis Gilbert, the sinister proceedings prove less intriguing than the interesting ensemble of characters made credible by a fine cast. Stylized violence, menacing situations and sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Wednesday, March 2, 5:35-8 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Seabiscuit" (2003). Fact-based, Depression-era tale chronicling how Seabiscuit, a temperamental, bargain-basement racehorse, was transformed with the support of his patient owner (Jeff Bridges), resourceful trainer (Chris Cooper) and scrappy, hard-luck jockey (Tobey Maguire) from an ungainly loser to a racetrack record-setter whose hard-won triumphs lifted the spirits of the struggling American populace. Based on Laura Hillenbrand's same-titled bestseller, writer-director Gary Ross' film condenses the story into a feel-good winning style marred by some heavy-handedness but buoyed by classy period visuals and deft performances. An implied sexual encounter, brief racetrack and boxing ring violence and some profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Thursday, March 3, 8-10:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Apartment' (1960). Director Billy Wilder's satiric comedy about the corporate rise and moral near-downfall of a garden variety office manager whose sudden success in climbing the company ladder comes from loaning out his bachelor apartment to philandering executives. His falling in love with one of their girlfriends (Shirley MacLaine) leads to the usual moral comeuppances for all involved but Wilder and his talented cast devise startling ways of arriving at the obvious, obligatory conclusion. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Saturday, March 5, 8-10:25 p.m. EST (HBO) "F9: The Fast Saga" (2021). His past comes back to haunt the retired leader (Vin Diesel) of a crew of street racers when his estranged brother (John Cena) turns out to be the muscle behind the effort of a dictator's evil son (Thue Ersted Rasmussen) to obtain a high-tech weapon that will give the villain world domination. To foil the scheme, the speed demon reluctantly suspends his happy home life (with Michelle Rodriguez) and rallies his followers (most prominently Tyrese Gibson and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). Since the protagonist's sister (Jordana Brewster) faces a choice similar to his own, over-the-top action sequences are interspersed with debates about the proper balance between duty and domestic happiness in director and co-writer Justin Lin's addition to the popular "Fast & Furious" franchise. Nondenominational religious flourishes and an emphasis on the value of family offset occasionally intense showdowns and some unsavory vocabulary, making the film acceptable, on balance, for a broad swath of grown-ups. Much stylized, though sometimes harsh, violence, brief anatomical humor, at least one use of profanity, about a dozen milder oaths, numerous crude and crass terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, March 5, 10:23 p.m.-1:15 a.m. EST (Cinemax) "The Aviator" (2004). Absorbing and entertaining epic detailing the dramatic glory days of legendary billionaire Howard Hughes, in his myriad roles as aviation innovator and visionary, daredevil pilot, Hollywood producer and airline tycoon, while charting his well-publicized relationships with Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner, and ultimately his appearance before the Senate on charges of defrauding the public through wartime airplane contracts. This film is a career highpoint for both director Martin Scorsese and star Leonardo DiCaprio, who is onscreen almost every minute and gives a highly charismatic performance; and the supporting cast is mostly first-rate. A smattering of profanity and rough language, implied sexual situations, a violent plane crash and brief rear nudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



