TV program notes -- week of Feb. 27, 2022

Monday, Feb. 28, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "The Journey Home." On this edition of the weekly conversion-themed program, series host Marcus Grodi welcomes Harvard University astronomy professor Karin Öberg (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Feb. 28, 10-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Decade of Fire." Filmmakers Vivian Vázquez Irizarry and Gretchen Hildebran's documentary examines why the Bronx burned in the 1970s and profiles some of those those who chose to resist, remain and rebuild. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, March 2, 3:30-5:15 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Holy Mass With the Blessing and Imposition of Ashes." Pope Francis celebrates Ash Wednesday Mass from the Basilica of St. Sabina in Rome, marking the beginning of Lent. The liturgy will be rerun 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, March 2, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Mysteries of Sleep." This episode of the series "Nova" explores why we sleep as well as what connection sleep has with memory, trauma and our emotions (TV-G -- general audience).



