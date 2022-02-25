TV film fare -- week of March 6, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of March 6. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Monday, March 7, 8-10:30 p.m. EST (TCM) "Wings" (1927). Silent screen epic about two young men (Buddy Rogers and Richard Allen), in love with the same girl (Jobyna Ralston), who wind up in the same flying squadron during World War I where their rivalry turns to friendship until one of them is accidentally killed by the other. Clara Bow is the girl-next-door who follows Rogers to France as a nurse. Directed by William Wellman, it's a classic adventure film with a refreshing sense of innocence unembarrassed by any doubts about the justice of the actions of the principals. Stylized violence and romantic complications. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Tuesday, March 8, 8-10 p.m. EST (AMC) "Bruce Almighty" (2003). Be-careful-what-you-wish-for comedy about a frustrated TV news correspondent (Jim Carrey) whose life is changed when God (Morgan Freeman) entrusts him with divine power after the reporter angrily accuses the Almighty of being asleep at the wheel. Despite its lighthearted irreverence, director Tom Shadyac uses humor to explore such issues as free will and offers a positive image of personal faith rare in Hollywood flicks. An instance of rough language, minimal profanities, some crass humor, an implied sexual encounter. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, March 8, 8-10:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "Going My Way" (1944). Bing Crosby ambles amiably through the role of Father O'Malley, the crooning curate sent to assist the aging, crotchety pastor (Barry Fitzgerald) of a poor parish in need of change. Director Leo McCarey's sentimental story is well paced with humor and songs such as "Swinging on a Star," but at its sugary center is the theme of new ways replacing the old, as conveyed amusingly but with feeling by the two principals. The definitive Hollywood version of Catholic life in an age of innocence, the picture retains appeal today mainly as a well-crafted vehicle of popular entertainment. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Wednesday, March 9, 6:15-8 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Failure to Launch" (2006). Uneven but oddly likable comedy about a professional "intervention" consultant (Sarah Jessica Parker) hired by the parents (Kathy Bates and Terry Bradshaw) of a 35-year-old, still-living-at-home jock (Matthew McConaughey) in the hopes of making him independent enough to move out, with predictable romantic complications. Director Tom Dey maintains a spirited pace, there are some pleasing performances, the sylvan and aquatic settings are easy on the eyes, and the ending is morally sound, outweighing too many conversational expletives and a permissive view of premarital sex. Profanity, rough and crude language and expressions, implied sexual situations and banter, a comic instance of rear male nudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, March 12, 8:30-10:25 a.m. EST (Showtime) "Proof" (2005). Absorbing adaptation of David Auburn's award-winning Broadway play concerning a young woman (Gwyneth Paltrow) coping with the mental illness -- and subsequent death -- of her genius mathematician father (Anthony Hopkins) and fearing that she may have inherited his madness. Director John Madden has sensibly opened up the play for the screen, and with strong performances by Paltrow, Hope Davis as her uptight sister, and Jake Gyllenhaal as her father's ex-student, the play's theme that some things -- like love and trust -- can never be "proven" in a mathematical or scientific sense and must be verified in less concrete terms resonates as well as ever. Scattered instances of profanity, rough and crude language and expressions, a nongraphic premarital sexual encounter, other brief sexual references and drug use make this best for older adolescents and up. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, March 12, 8-10:40 p.m. EST (HBO) "West Side Story" (2021). Splendid second film version of the classic 1957 Broadway musical, directed by Steven Spielberg. As it charts the romance of its modern-day Romeo and Juliet, Manhattan slum dwellers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), and their effort to cross the ethnic divide that separates them, a division embodied and intensified by the escalating feud between the white gang to which he belongs (led by Mike Faist) and the Hispanic one headed by her brother (David Alvarez), Tony Kushner's script adheres more closely to the stage play than the 1961 movie. It also amplifies the Latino flavor of the kinetic proceedings by giving characters, including Maria's best friend, Anita (Ariana DeBose), and Tony's kindly patron, Valentina (Rita Moreno), dialogue in Spanish. By turns celebratory and heartbreaking, Spielberg's masterful enhancement of the already brilliant work of composer Leonard Bernstein, lyricist Stephen Sondheim, playwright Arthur Laurents and choreographer Jerome Robbins, on whose concept the show was based, will captivate grown-ups. However, while Catholic elements are, if anything, more prominent than in the earlier picture, the new take also involves a living arrangement at odds with, and an implied encounter at least in tension with, church teaching. Possibly acceptable for older teens. Mostly stylized violence with minimal gore, an attempted gang rape, cohabitation, offscreen premarital sexual activity, about a dozen uses of profanity, at least one milder oath, some crude and crass talk. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



