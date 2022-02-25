TV program notes -- week of March 6, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 6 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, March 7, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Lucy Worsley's Royal Palace Secrets." Royal historian Lucy Worsley tours the palaces of London (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, March 9, 9:01-10 p.m. EST (Fox) "Domino Masters." Premiere of a new series featuring tournaments of domino building and toppling. Actor Eric Stonestreet hosts.



Saturday, March 12, 6:30-7 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Walsingham Stories." Series host Kevin Turley speaks with Teresa Yonge, whose uncle, John Bradburne (1921-1979), a poet and lay member of the Third Order Franciscans, is a candidate for canonization (TV-G -- general audience).



