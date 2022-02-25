'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing,' streaming, Netflix

NEW YORK (CNS) -- "Downfall: The Case Against Boeing" is an engrossing chronicle of corporate greed and arrogance.



The 90-minute documentary, currently streaming on Netflix, is the 20th feature from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the posthumous daughter of assassinated New York senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.



For the project, Kennedy once again partnered with her longtime collaborator and husband, Mark Bailey, who co-wrote "Downfall" with Keven McAlester. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, founders of Imagine Entertainment, add further luster to the roll of the movie's prestigious creators.



There was a time when the titular aviation company enjoyed a stellar reputation. So much so that, as former Wall Street Journal reporter Andy Pasztor recalls, "If it ain't Boeing, I ain't going" was once a popular saying among flyers.



"They had the public trust," Pasztor observes, "and then two planes dropped out of the sky."



Both crashes were eventually blamed on a Boeing-designed flight stabilizing program called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System. Intended to autocorrect for planes drifting upward, the MCAS -- a feature of the corporation's 737 MAX airliners -- instead overcompensated, causing a nosedive.



The Oct. 29, 2018, loss of Lion Air Flight 610, en route from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia, cost 189 lives. Less than five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, heading from its home nation's capital, Addis Ababa, to Nairobi, Kenya, crashed on March 10, 2019, killing 157.



Evidence shows that Boeing's management was aware of the fatal mechanical defect well in advance of these accidents. Yet, concerned about additional training costs, the conglomerate failed to notify pilots. The 737 MAX was eventually grounded for a time and a congressional investigation began, led by Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat from Oregon.



Given its grim subject matter, "Downfall" is obviously not suitable for little kids. But, while its story does involve discussion of such mature topics as racism and xenophobia, the show is free of any objectionable material and can be endorsed for teens as well as adults.



The documentarians convincingly trace Boeing's disastrous course of behavior to shifts in its corporate cultural and philosophy. The company's 1997 absorption of former competitor McDonnell Douglas may have been a key turning point in this regard.



Some of the film's more engaging moments are devoted to describing life at Boeing before the merger. Making good use of archival footage showing a sea of people united in purpose, Kennedy conveys to her audience the palpable feeling that Boeing was once a good and happy place to work.



As former quality manager John Barnett describes this atmosphere, "there was a sense of belonging, of structure, of family." After the acquisition of McDonnell Douglas, by contrast, a desire to enhance stock value drove the corporation's decisions, according to Rick Ludtke, once a Boeing engineer.



Kennedy adeptly weaves the various strands of this tragic tale into a coherent narrative. Wisely, she also lets the real-life drama's actors speak for themselves. This allows viewers, in turn, to form their own judgments.



- - -



Byrd is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.



