Pope Francis expresses sorrow in phone call to Ukrainian President Zelenskyi

Pope Francis on Saturday expressed his sorrow about the situation in Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



According to the Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See, Pope Francis had a conversation with Zelenskyy by phone on Feb. 26.



"The Holy Father expressed his deepest sorrow for the tragic events taking place in our country," the embassy wrote on Twitter.



On his own Twitter account, Zelenskyy wrote that he "thanked Pope Francis @Pontifex for praying for peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire. The Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness."









