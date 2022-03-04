TV film fare -- week of March 13, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of March 13. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Monday, March 14, 9-11:10 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "The Green Knight" (2021). Viewers anxious to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the Middle Ages will revel in writer-director David Lowery's artful adaptation of the 14th-century romance "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight" in which the former (Dev Patel), King Arthur's (Sean Harris) nephew, is honor bound by the terms of a challenge he bravely took up from the latter (Ralph Ineson), a giant treelike creature, to travel to the monster's remote lair, an epic journey with a potentially fatal outcome. Those on the lookout for a fast pace and a straightforward message, by contrast, may come away from the film less satisfied. Along with other, more discreet, scenes of bedroom intimacy, an interlude during which the warrior is tempted to violate the hospitality of a wealthy lord (Joel Edgerton) by giving in to the seductive wiles of the aristocrat's wife (Alicia Vikander) is sufficiently explicit to exclude youthful moviegoers from the enjoyment of Lowery's skillful direction and Andrew Droz Palermo's consistently evocative cinematography. Occasional violence with some gore, occult themes, semi-graphic adulterous activity, glimpses of nudity, a fleeting but sordid sexual image, scenes of sensuality. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Tuesday, March 15, 8-10:15 p.m. EDT (TCM) "National Velvet" (1944). Warmly sentimental story of an English country girl (Elizabeth Taylor) who sets her heart on entering her spirited horse, Pie, in the Grand National Steeplechase, England's most challenging race, and with the help of an ex-jockey (Mickey Rooney) and supportive parents (Anne Revere and Donald Crisp), her great expectations are finally realized. Directed by Clarence Brown, it is a fine picture of youthful ambition and determination fostered within a caring, loving home. A family classic with special appeal for youngsters. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Thursday, March 17, 6-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Cactus Flower" (1969) Screen adaptation of the Broadway version of a French comedy about a prosperous Manhattan dentist (Walter Matthau) caught between a dizzy young girlfriend (Goldie Hawn) and his devoted but staid receptionist (Ingrid Bergman) who ultimately blooms like the prickly cactus on her desk. Director Gene Saks adds proper comic timing to the absurd complications of the lightweight romance. But it's the comic vitality of a talented cast that makes it enjoyable. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, March 19, 9:45 a.m.-noon EDT (Showtime) "The Manchurian Candidate" (2004). Pulse-pounding political thriller about a troubled Army officer (Denzel Washington) haunted by nightmares of a combat mission years earlier which may or may not hold the key to shedding light on a conspiracy involving a former member of his platoon (Live Schreiber) running for vice president of the United States. In remaking John Frankenheimer's 1962 Cold War classic, director Jonathan Demme gives the tale a 21st-century facelift, weaving ripped-from-the-headlines fears about government and corporate malfeasance into a tautly paced tapestry of spine-tingling suspense that falls short of the original's masterpiece status. Several scenes of graphic violence and torture, as well as some crude language and profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, March 19, 8-10:05 p.m. EDT (HBO) "The Many Saints of Newark" (2021). Not so much a prequel to "The Sopranos" as a richly textured origin story of Tony Soprano, this is a matter of details to fans of the long-running drama -- and confusing to anyone else. Screenwriters David Chase and Lawrence Konnor and director Alan Taylor show us that Tony's belief, expressed in the series, that life used to be better was only a protective fantasy. Continuously, teen-age Tony (Michael Gandolfini) is denied the moral, intellectual and spiritual guidance that might have separated him from a career of murderous criminality. Pervasive gun and physical violence, a scene of torture, fleeting upper female nudity, brief scenes of sexual activity, pervasive racial slurs and rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



