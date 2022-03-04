TV program notes -- week of March 13, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 13 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 13, 10-11 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Napa Conference 2021." Speakers at this conference sponsored by the Napa Institute include Norbertine Father Ambrose Criste and Ralph Martin. Part of the series "EWTN on Location" (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, March 16, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Live." On this episode of the weekly show, series host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa talks with Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of the San Diego-based charity Father Joe's Villages, which works to prevent and end homelessness (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, March 18, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine." Awards ceremony honoring the best films and performances of 2021 that resonate with older viewers. A "Great Performances" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





