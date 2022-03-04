'Vikings: Valhalla,' streaming, Netflix

NEW YORK (CNS) -- For six seasons, beginning in 2013, the medieval drama series "Vikings" was a popular feature on History.



Set in the early 11th century, roughly 100 years after the action of its predecessor concluded, the sequel "Vikings: Valhalla" -- made up of eight hourlong episodes -- is currently streaming on Netflix.



The sometimes-violent tension between Christians and pagans among the Norse in this era is a major theme in the show, which was created by Jeb Stuart. Each religious faction has its heroes and villains, however, and the narrative's underlying stance is one upholding mutual toleration as a source of unity.



The Vikings will need to stand together as they gather under the leadership of Denmark's King Canute (Bradley Freegard) to launch an invasion of Britain. The purpose of the expedition is to avenge the slaughter of their countrymen resident there in an indiscriminate massacre ordered by England's Saxon monarch, Aethelred II (Bosco Hogan).



As the forces assemble, a cluster of visitors from Greenland arrive in their midst looking for vengeance of a different sort. Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) is intent on killing Gunnar Magnússon (Leifur Sigurðarson), the man who, in her youth, took her captive and repeatedly raped her. Contemptuous of her nonscriptural beliefs, he also left her back scarred with a cross.



Freydís is supported on her mission by her brother, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), a soft-spoken warrior whose prowess is shown in deeds rather than boasts. Leif finds an ally and Freydís a lover in suave, politically savvy Norwegian Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).



As the program traces this trio's adventures, viewers encounter material that makes it suitable for adults only. In the first two installments reviewed, this includes a semi-graphic sexual encounter between Freydís and Harald within hours of their first meeting as well as a flash of rear nudity. The combat on display, by contrast, is stylized and the language mostly restrained.



Strenuous deeds of derring-do drive the plot of this energetic but morally rough-hewn series. While it occasionally appeals to its audience's cruder tastes, though, "Vikings: Valhalla" also presents in a positive light those who strive to tamp down the volatile conflicts that help to make it suspenseful.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





