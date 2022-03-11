From Cardinal Seán's blog

Each year, we hold a retreat for college-aged men discerning a vocation to the priesthood, and this year, our gathering was held on Saturday at St. Mary's in Waltham. It was, of course, our Vocations Office that organized this, and we are so grateful to Father Eric Cadin and Father Michael Zimmerman for all their efforts in bringing this together.



During my visit, I celebrated Mass for them and was able to meet individually with some of the young men. Afterward, we had a nice meal together.



It's always a wonderful experience and, at the same time, a very important one for these young men in their process of learning more about the priesthood. It's an opportunity for them to hear witness talks by many of the seminarians and interact with seminarians and priests. We are very grateful to Father Michael Nolan for all the parish's hospitality and Dante from Vinotta Restaurant in Waltham that provided the wonderful meal.



St. Paul's Church



On Sunday, I went to St. Paul's Church in Cambridge to celebrate a Mass for the Harvard University Catholic Community.



Afterward, there was a reception in the Catholic Center, and I had a chance to meet a number of the students and professors.



We are very grateful to Father Bill Kelly, Father Patrick Fiorillo, and Father George Salzmann, who are working in the parish and with the ministry to the Harvard University community.



South Boston Catholic Academy



Monday, I went to South Boston Catholic Academy to attend a reception for supporters of the school's expansion campaign. The enrollment in the school has increased, so there is a need to expand capacity and, at the same time, it is an opportunity to enhance the school's facilities. We are so grateful to the principal, Helen Civian, and the pastor, Father Bob Casey, for all their wonderful work.



During our visit, we were all treated to a tour of the newly renovated convent, which is now becoming part of the school.



Hanging on the wall, they had this lovely image of Christ, but a picture of elephants also caught my eye.



There weren't any elephants in my Catholic school growing up!



Catholic University of American Trusteeship Committee



On Tuesday morning, we had a virtual meeting of the Catholic University of American Trusteeship Committee. Catholic University is the bishops' university in the United States. So, I'm very happy to serve on that board. It is the very institution where I studied and taught, and I have been involved with the Board of Trustees for many years.



This is a time of transition for the university, as President Garvey is winding down his tenure, and the search committee is working to present candidates for the presidency.



Presbyteral Council



Thursday, we had a meeting of the Presbyteral Council. We discussed a number of issues, including upcoming events such as the Chrism Mass, the presbyteral convocation, and the Eucharistic Congress in June.