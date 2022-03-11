TV film fare -- week of March 20, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of March 20. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, March 20, 9:09 a.m.-12:09 p.m. EDT (AMC) "A Few Good Men" (1992). Insecure but glib Navy lawyer (Tom Cruise), goaded by a strong-willed Internal Affairs attorney (Demi Moore), takes on the politically sensitive murder trial of two Marines (James Marshall and Wolfgang Bodison) who are being used as scapegoats by their commanding officer (Jack Nicholson). Director Rob Reiner's tautly constructed courtroom drama bristles with intense performances while tackling prickly issues of honor, responsibility and personal integrity. An off-screen suicide, a blatantly sexist remark and intermittent rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Monday, March 21, 6:15-8 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "The Vow" (2012). Stricken with partial amnesia as the result of a car accident, a Chicago artist (Rachel McAdams) awakens from a coma with no memory of her romance with, or marriage to, her husband (Channing Tatum). So he sets out to win her heart all over again, despite the opposition of her controlling parents (Sam Neill and Jessica Lange) who would prefer to see her reunite with her more conventionally respectable ex-fiance (Scott Speedman). Based on real events, director and co-writer Michael Sucsy's well-intentioned but flawed love story celebrates the extraordinarily determined marital fidelity of Tatum's character, and strikes a generally amiable tone as it does so. But shallow characterizations -- mildly bohemian hubby takes on conniving 1-percenter in-laws -- and an initial relationship too cute to be credible undercut its impact. Brief nongraphic marital lovemaking, a premarital situation, fleeting rear nudity, adultery theme, numerous sexual references and jokes, at least one use of profanity, a couple of rough and about a half-dozen crude terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, March 22, 8-10:15 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940). Outstanding adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel about an Okie family who lose their farm and join other Dust Bowl refugees on the road to exploitation as migrant workers. Told with gritty realism but with a compassion that still engages viewers, director John Ford's definitive portrait of uprooted and dispossessed Americans during the Depression features compelling performances by a superior cast, including Henry Fonda as young Tom Joad, perplexed and angry that people are starving in a land of plenty, and Jane Darwell as the formidable Ma Joad whose perseverance and optimism keep the family together. Brutalizing conditions of poverty and some violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Friday, March 25, 8-11:15 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Fiddler on the Roof" (1971). Fine screen adaptation of Joseph Stein's Broadway musical about Tevye (Topol), a milk seller in a czarist Russian village whose life of Jewish Orthodoxy is filled with joy and sadness but always buoyed by the human spirit and eternal hope. Struggling in a time of cultural and political flux to find suitable husbands for his three dowryless daughters, Tevye's faith and hope and sheer love of life and humankind keep him and the family going. Norman Jewison's direction does full justice to a rich and appealing musical that the whole family can enjoy. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association rating was G -- general patronage. All ages admitted.



Saturday, March 26, 8-10:40 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Dune" (2021). Gripping sci-fi epic, adapted by director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve from the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, centers on the heir (Timothée Chalamet) to a powerful dynasty of intergalactic warriors who may also be the messiah figure foretold in various prophecies. As his clan gets caught up in the battle for control of the titular world, a desert planet rich in a highly-prized spice, he seeks to emulate his sage and enlightened father (Oscar Isaac). But his priestess mother (Rebecca Ferguson) steers him toward a more mysterious destiny. Combining elements of a costume drama, an against-the-odds quest and a parable about imperialism, the film features a complex religious mythos requiring careful reflection on the part of viewers. Parents will probably find it acceptable for those older teens capable of sorting through such material. Nonscriptural beliefs, much stylized but sometimes intense violence, cohabitation, partial nudity, brief sexual references, a few mild oaths, at least one crude term. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



