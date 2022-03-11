TV program notes -- week of March 20, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 20 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 20, 8-9 p.m. EDT (ABC) "Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough." Singers, actors and dancers, including siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, celebrate classic films in this musical special.



Monday, March 21, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Bring Her Home." Filmmaker Leya Hale's documentary follows three Indigenous women as they fight to vindicate and honor their missing and murdered relatives (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, March 24, 6:30-8 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord." This eucharistic liturgy, broadcast live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, marks the beginning of the annual Lenten devotion initiated by Pope Francis. A closing Mass will be shown Saturday, March 26, 5:15-6:45 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, March 25, 3-4:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Annunciation." Live broadcast from Nazareth. The liturgy will be rerun 6:30-8 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, March 25, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Conductor." This episode of the series "Great Performances" chronicles conductor Marin Alsop's journey to becoming the first female music director of a major American symphony (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



