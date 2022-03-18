From Cardinal Seán's blog

Last Thursday evening, I went for Mass and dinner with the Sister Disciples of the Divine Master at their house on West Street.



Sister Kathryn Williams, delegate superior for the U.S. and Ireland, and Sister Louise O'Rourke, delegation vicar and a canon lawyer, were in Boston, and it was an opportunity to greet them.



Both Sister Kathryn and Sister Louise are from Ireland, and at the end of Mass, Sister Louise sang a beautiful Irish hymn that was sung for Pope John Paul II when he visited Ireland. I enjoyed it very much.



Funeral Mass



Friday, I went to St. Mary's in Hanover to celebrate the funeral Mass of Father Martin Connor. Father Chris Hickey gave a very inspiring homily, and Father Connor's nephew offered a beautiful reflection on his life.



There was a very large number of priests with us for the Mass. Father Connor had been on the faculty of St. John's Seminary for almost three decades, and, over that time, he had been a mentor and spiritual director for many of them. Their presence was a great testimony to the tremendous impact he had on their lives and ministry.



Mass at St. Cecilia Parish



Saturday morning, I went to St. Cecilia Parish in Boston to celebrate a Mass offered for Dr. Paul Farmer, who passed away in late February. Although he traveled extensively for his work as a world health expert, Our Lady of the Angels in Roxbury and St. Cecilia's were the two parishes that he would principally attend when he was here in Boston.



The pastor, Father John Unni, concelebrated the Mass with me.



There was a visiting choir from St. Mary's University of Minnesota, which provided beautiful music for the Mass.



Rite of Election



On Sunday, we had the joy of once again celebrating the Rite of Election at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. The rite is an important step in the formation of our catechumens, who will be baptized at Easter.



Last year, we were only able to hold the celebration virtually, so it was wonderful to be able to gather in person once again this year.



Though the ceremony was slightly modified, it was very meaningful. This rite is a significant moment for the catechumens to gather with their bishop and to help them realize that they are joining not just a parish but the larger archdiocese and the Universal Church.



We had such great weather that day that, following the Mass, we went out to the front steps of the cathedral, where I was able to greet many of the catechumens and their godparents.



Trip to Washington



Following the Rite of the Election, I departed for Washington, where I was invited to give a Lenten conference at the Shrine of the Blessed Sacrament. I spoke on the vision of Pope Francis and the message of his encyclical Fratelli Tutti.



Whenever I'm in Washington, I stay at Capuchin College, where my community has been for 100 years.



The Ukrainian National Shrine of the Holy Family is just across the street, so I went there to pray for the people of Ukraine.