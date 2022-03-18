TV program notes -- week of March 27, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 27 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 27, 8-11 p.m. EDT (ABC) "The Oscars." The 94th Academy Awards ceremony, broadcast live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.



Monday, March 28, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "The Journey Home." On this edition of the weekly conversion-themed program, series host Marcus Grodi talks with Catholic journalist Emily Woodham (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, March 28, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Writing with Fire." Filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas' documentary profiles the journalists of India's only all-female newspaper. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, March 29, 10:03-11:03 p.m. EDT (History) "Lost Gold of the Aztecs." Premiere of a new series that follows three families as they search for treasure Aztec Emperor Montezuma supposedly hid from Spanish conquistadors.



Friday, April 1, 9 p.m.-midnight EDT (PBS) "Fire Shut Up in My Bones." This episode of the series "Great Performances at the Met" showcases composer Terence Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M. Blow's memoir (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



