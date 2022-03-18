TV film fare -- week of March 27, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of March 27. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, March 27, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Artist" (2011). A modern-made silent film proves to be a breath of fresh air without uttering a word. A dashing star of the silent screen (Jean Dujardin) plays every role with panache: the handsome lover, the swashbuckling hero, the athletic comedian with a sidekick Jack Russell terrier. But Hollywood is changing, and the arrival of the "talkies" presages his decline. Meanwhile, an adoring fan (Berenice Bejo) gets her big break in show business and seems destined for stardom. Their paths intersect in a film that is, by turns, zany and hilarious, sad and affecting, uplifting and inspiring. One obscene hand gesture, two scenes of attempted suicide. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, March 29, 6-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Now, Voyager" (1942). Classy tearjerker follows a repressed Bostonian spinster (Bette Davis) from a sanatorium where she gains some self-confidence to an ocean cruise where she falls for an unhappily married man (Paul Henreid) but sublimates her love for him by giving a home to his love-starved preteen daughter. Directed by Irving Rapper, Davis' transformation from milksop to socialite is winning, Gladys Cooper makes a fine ogre as her domineering mother and Henreid's routine in lighting two cigarettes is classic Hollywood schmaltz. The doomed love affair is handled most discreetly. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Get Shorty" (1995). Black comedy finds parallels between moviemaking and racketeering when a gangster (John Travolta) tries to collect a debt owed by an inept movie producer (Gene Hackman), then decides to produce movies with him instead. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld from Elmore Leonard's novel, the fast-paced, wickedly funny satire lampoons the Hollywood world of unabashedly greedy, would-be movers and shakers. Brief violence, restrained bedroom scenes and recurring rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, April 2, 8-10:10 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Death on the Nile" (2022). The tangled relationships linking an heiress (Gal Gadot), her newlywed husband (Armie Hammer) and the embittered woman (Emma Mackey) who was once both her best friend and his fiancee may or may not be the cause of fatal events during a cruise on the titular river. With an ensemble of suspects to choose from among his fellow passengers on the excursion (including Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Ali Fazal) acclaimed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who also directed) will need all his skill to unravel the mystery. This visually elegant period piece, adapted from the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, gets off to a skittish start but settles down into an intriguing whodunit that, as scripted by Michael Green, gains heft from its reflections on Poirot's past. Probably acceptable for older teens. Brief but intense combat violence, fleeting images of gore, scenes of sensuality, references to homosexuality, at least one use of profanity, several milder oaths. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, April 2, 8-11:04 p.m. EDT (A&E) "The Magnificent Seven" (2016). After a ruthless gold-mining mogul (Peter Sarsgaard) uses his private army of thugs to slaughter several inhabitants of a frontier town in cold blood, and threatens the survivors with a similar fate unless they sell their land to him for a pittance, the widow (Haley Bennett) of one of his victims hires a roving lawman (Denzel Washington) to organize resistance. The result is a motley band of skilled gunmen (most prominently Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke) and an extended shoot-'em-up showdown. At once violent and somewhat thoughtful, director Antoine Fuqua's jaunty western, the remake of a 1960 film that was itself an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai" from 1954, pauses occasionally to reflect on the dividing line between justice and vengeance. It also features Christian references and imagery as well as examples of devotion ranging from the sincere to the eccentric. Though it's a chivalrous parable that presents Catholic theology's just-war theory in microcosm and showcases self-sacrificing heroism, its pervasive mayhem will nonetheless seem unjustified to some. Constant stylized violence with gunplay and explosions but very little blood, several uses of profanity, a couple of mild oaths, numerous crude and crass expressions. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



