TV program notes -- week of April 3, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 3 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, April 4, 8-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Benjamin Franklin." First half of celebrated filmmaker Ken Burns' four-hour documentary profiling founding father, printer and scientist Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790). The biography concludes Tuesday, April 5, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, April 8, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Amy Beach: Rise to Prominence." Host Scott Yoo investigates the life and work of pioneering female composer Amy Beach, who died in 1944 at age 77. Part of the series "Great Performances: Now Hear This" (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, April 9, 6;30-7 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Walsingham Stories." On this episode of the series, host James McCullough talks with educator Daniel Davis, an expert on the work of British novelist J.R.R. Tolkien (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





