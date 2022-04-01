Archdiocesan high schools bring home state titles

As the winter sports season came to an end, several Catholic high schools took state titles in basketball and hockey.



Both the boys and girls basketball teams at St. Mary's in Lynn won the Division 3 state title in basketball at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell on Friday evening, March 18. Led by Jeff Newhall, the girls beat Rockland 46-44 and end the season at 25-3. The boys, led by alumnus David Brown '89, beat Watertown 71-40 and end the season at 27-1. The state title win for the boys was the first since 2016. A member of the team is David Brown, Jr, son of the head coach.



The Malden Catholic boys basketball team captured their first ever Division 2 state title on Saturday, March 19, at Tsongas Arena with a 95-40 win over Norwood. Led by alumnus John Walsh in his second season, the Lancers end at 23-2.



The St. Joseph Prep Boys basketball team had a great season, ending with a disappointing loss to Randolph for the Division 4 state title 71-56 on Saturday, March 19. Led by first-year coach Kyle Callanan, the Phoenix end with an impressive record at 22-2. The co-ed school was formed in 2012 at the previous Mt. St. Joseph Academy in Brighton.



The Boston College High basketball team ended a perfect season on Sunday, March 20, at Tsongas Arena, beating Newton North 71-59, clinching the Division 1 state title and ending at 25-0. Head coach Bill Loughnane is 5-0 in state tournament wins; his son, senior Mike Loughnane is a member of the team.



The girls hockey team from Austin Prep are Division 1 champions, beating Arlington 4-1 on Sunday evening, March 20, at TD Garden. Led by ninth-year coach Stephanie Woods, the Cougars end at 27-0.



The St. John Prep boys hockey team are Division 1 state title champions with a 6-2 win over Xaverian on Sunday evening, March 20, at TD Garden. Led by coach Kristian Hanson, the Eagles end at 22-3. Despite the tough loss, the Xaverian Hawks, led by Dave Spinale, had a great season, ending at 20-4.

