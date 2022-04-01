TV program notes -- week of April 10, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 10 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 10, 4-6 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday." Live broadcast from Rome as Pope Francis celebrates the eucharistic liturgy for Palm Sunday. The Mass will re-air 7-9 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 10, noon-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass for Palm Sunday." Broadcast live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, April 12, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War." First episode of the second season of this BBC-produced miniseries about Hitler's ascent to, and time in, power. This installment, titled "Barbarossa," focuses on the lead-up to Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union June 22, 1941. The remaining episodes will air in the same time slot Tuesdays through April 26 (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, April 13, 8-9 p.m. EDT (PBS) "American Arctic." This episode of the series "Nature" focuses on Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, April 14, 3:30-5 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Chrism Mass in Rome With Pope Francis." Annual liturgy at which the oils used in the celebration of the Sacraments are blessed (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, April 14, noon-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper From Rome." Pope Francis celebrates this Holy Thursday liturgy commemorating the institution of the Eucharist and the priesthood (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, April 15, noon-1:15 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Celebration of the Lord's Passion." Pope Francis presides at this liturgy for Good Friday (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, April 15, 6:30-7:45 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Way of the Cross." For the first time in two years, this devotion will be held at its traditional site, Rome's Colosseum, in the presence of Pope Francis (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, April 16, 3-5 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Easter Vigil Mass." Live broadcast from Rome as Pope Francis celebrates the most important liturgy of the Christian year (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





