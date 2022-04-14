TV film fare -- week of April 24, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of April 24. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Monday, April 25, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Gentleman Jim" (1942). Period success story unfolds as James Corbett (Errol Flynn) rises from lowly San Francisco bank clerk to cocky prizefighter, ultimately winning the heavyweight championship in 1892 by knocking out John L. Sullivan (Ward Bond). Director Raoul Walsh alternates scenes of Jim's prowess in the ring with his relations, often comic, with his working-class Irish-American family and his on-again, off-again romance with a society debutante (Alexis Smith). Stylized boxing sequences and brawls. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Thursday, April 28, 5:15-8 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Ocean's Eleven" (2001). Sleek caper in which a recently paroled convict (George Clooney) rounds up 10 other thieves (including Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Carl Reiner and Don Cheadle) to rob three major Las Vegas casinos owned by a ruthless entrepreneur (Andy Garcia) who's dating the convict's ex-wife (Julia Roberts). Though director Steven Soderbergh treats larceny lightheartedly, the breezy remake brings together a good-looking, all-star cast with a slick story that zips along jauntily, providing escapist entertainment. Fleeting sexual references, some profanity and a few instances of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (Followed by the sequels "Ocean's Twelve" (2004) 8-11 p.m. EDT and "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007) 11 p.m.-1:45 a.m. EDT)



Saturday, April 30, 3-5:30 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Henry V" (1945). Brilliant adaptation of Shakespeare's play opens on the stage of the Globe Theater in 16th-century London, then transports the viewer to 1415 France where the English king (Laurence Olivier) leads his forces to victory over the French at Agincourt. Also directed by Olivier, the result blends theater into film very nicely, with rousing action scenes capped by the English bowmen's decimation of the heavily armored French knights. Period violence and some ribald humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Saturday, April 30, 10:03 p.m.-12:20 a.m. EDT (Cinemax) "The Core" (2003). Lavish sci-fi thriller in which the earth's electromagnetic atmosphere has gone awry, necessitating a team of six (including Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank and Stanley Tucci) to bore their spaceship into the earth's core to restabilize it. Director Jon Amiel's lengthy disaster movie may be preposterous but is well-crafted and well-acted, and its special effects are impressive. Scenes of mayhem, lethal danger and an instance of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



