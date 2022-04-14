TV program notes -- week of April 24, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 24 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 24, 10-11 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania." Archbishop Gintaras Grusas of Vilnius is scheduled to serve as the celebrant at this eucharistic liturgy, broadcast from the Lithuanian capital's Shrine of Divine Mercy (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 24, 1:30-3 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy." Live broadcast from the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, April 25, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness." Frauke Sandig and Eric Black's documentary follows six researchers approaching consciousness from different perspectives (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Friday, April 29, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "New American Voices." This episode of the series "Great Performances: Now Hear This" profiles two American composers who have been inspired by their immigrant roots (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



