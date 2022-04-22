From Cardinal Seán's blog

Last Friday, we held one of our regular meetings of the archdiocesan cabinet. It's an opportunity for us to share information among different departments and plan events.



We were anxious to hear the report by Father Paul Soper about observances of our special Eucharistic Year in the archdiocese, particularly our upcoming Eucharistic Congress, "Jesus Is Here."



It will be held June 18 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, which will be a wonderful daylong event featuring a number of excellent speakers, including Bishop Robert Barron, Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, Bobby and Jackie Angel of the Word On Fire Institute, and Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers. Registration is open now, and I encourage all of you to attend. I know it will be an enriching experience for all of us.



Day of recollection



Saturday, about 200 members of the Hispanic community in the archdiocese gathered for a day of recollection at the cathedral organized by Father Jorge Reyes. I was happy to have an opportunity to greet them at their morning Mass.



It was a wonderful way to begin Holy Week, and we are happy that so many people were able to participate.



Visit at the cathedral



That day I was also visited at the cathedral by Father Hans Zollner and Father Miguel Yanez, two Jesuit priests who were original members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



Father Yanez is here on sabbatical and giving some courses at Boston College. Father Zollner, who continues to serve on the commission, has been very much involved in education around safeguarding and was in the area after giving conferences at Notre Dame, Holy Cross, and Boston College. So, it was nice to be able to see them.



Palm Sunday



Sunday, I celebrated the Palm Sunday Mass at the cathedral, and I was pleased to see so many people in attendance.



Procession



Each year, Father Michael Nolan of St. Mary's Parish in Waltham brings a group of Hispanic youth to Boston for a Palm Sunday procession, which they conclude at the cathedral with veneration of the relic of the True Cross.



I gave them a short talk, and we sang some hymns together. They also heard a catechesis by Ester Brooks, the wife of Harvard Professor Arthur Brooks.



It was a lovely visit, and I was happy they could join us once again this year.



Funeral Mass



Wednesday, I celebrated the funeral Mass for Father Frank Glynn, who died recently after a long battle with cancer. He spent his final days at Regina Cleri, where he received excellent care.



The funeral was held at St. Anthony's Parish in Allston, which has a large Brazilian community and where he had been pastor. Father Glynn had learned Portuguese many years ago and was known for his long and devoted ministry to the Cape Verdean, Azorean, and Brazilian communities in the archdiocese.



There was a large number of priests with us, including many of his classmates, and Father Paul Kilroy gave a very beautiful homily. It was a beautiful sendoff, and he will be greatly missed.