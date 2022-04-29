TV program notes -- week of May 8, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of May 8 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, May 9, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "When Claude Got Shot." Filmmaker Brad Lichtenstein's documentary follows a shooting victim whose path to recovery also led to forgiveness. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Tuesday, May 10, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Waterman - Duke: Ambassador of Aloha." On this episode of the series "American Masters," actor Jason Momoa narrates the life story of five-time Olympic medalist and surfer Duke Kahanamoku, who died in 1968, aged 77 (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, May 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "National Mass for Life From Ottawa." As part of Canada's nationwide support for the pro-life movement, Archbishop Marcel Damphousse of Ottawa-Cornwall celebrates this eucharistic liturgy at the Canadian capital's Notre Dame Cathedral (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, May 12, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "National March for Life, Ottawa, Canada." Complete coverage of Canada's most significant annual pro-life event (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





