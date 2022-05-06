TV film fare -- week of May 15, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of May 15. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Tuesday, May 17, 10 a.m.-noon EDT (TCM) "The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima" (1952). When a young girl reports seeing an apparition of Mary in 1917 Portugal, she is harassed, then arrested by atheistic government officials but nothing can stop the crowds of faithful from coming to the site in expectation of a miracle. Directed by John Brahm, the religious story is treated with reverence yet is dramatically interesting with such characters as the good-hearted thief (Gilbert Roland) who helps her. Inspirational fare. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Wednesday, May 18, 5:15-7:30 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Mission: Impossible III" (2006). Third installment in the franchise which finds secret-agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team of spies (Ving Rhames, Maggie Q and Jonathan Rhys Meyers) battling a ruthless arms dealer (Philip Seymour Hoffman) who kidnaps Ethan's fiancee to get back the doomsday device they snatched from him. As popcorn entertainment, director J.J. Abrams' thrill ride doesn't disappoint, piling on the action fireworks and pulse-pounding excitement. But, like the previous two films, it's otherwise an empty exercise in adrenaline-charged excess. Pervasive action violence, including an intense execution scene, a few disturbing images, a suggested sexual encounter and some crude language and profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Thursday, May 19, 9:15-10:45 p.m. EDT (TCM) "A Study in Scarlet" (1933) Sherlock Holmes (Reginald Owen) and Dr. Watson (Warburton Gamble) solve a series of murders involving a fortune in gems stolen from China. Directed by Edwin L. Marin, Owen makes a worthy Holmes and, though the mystery isn't Conan Doyle, it's intriguing enough to hold interest. Creaky stylized violence and Asian stereotypes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Friday, May 20, 6:15-8 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Side Effects" (2013). Intriguing but somewhat sordid drama about a New York psychiatrist (Jude Law) who finds his career threatened when one of his patients (Rooney Mara) commits a sensational crime under the hypnosis-like influence of the anti-depressant drug he prescribed for her. As the shrink eventually discovers, all is not what it seems in director Steven Soderbergh's clever puzzler, which also stars Channing Tatum as the troubled woman's husband and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her former analyst. Mature viewers may enjoy following the twisting trail and may appreciate the implicit questions raised in Scott Z. Burns' script about a society awash in pharmaceuticals. But a handful of sexual encounters, some of them aberrant -- as well as the gory offense at the heart of the plot -- preclude youngsters and those in search of casual diversion. Brief but bloody violence, graphic marital lovemaking with fleeting nudity, semi-graphic lesbian sensuality, mature themes, including mental illness and suicide, at least one use of profanity, some rough and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, May 21, 8-10:30 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Pitch Perfect" (2012). Campus musical in which a college student (Anna Kendrick) joins an all-female a cappella group that's on track to compete in an annual competition. Along the way to the singing showdown, she clashes with the ensemble's traditionally minded leader (Anna Camp) and finds romance with a fellow music lover (Skylar Astin), despite his membership in a rival all-male band of warblers. Though director Jason Moore's multi-melody romp maintains a generally pleasing tone, some salty language and a lax outlook on premarital sexuality bar recommendation for youngsters. Implied nonmarital relationships, adult themes and references, including to aberrant sexuality, a few uses of profanity, occasional crude and crass language, an obscene gesture. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



