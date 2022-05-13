TV program notes -- week of May 22, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of May 22 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Tuesday, May 24, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Plague at the Golden Gate." This episode of the series "American Experience" explores how a 1900 outbreak of bubonic plague fueled fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, May 25, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Ice Age Footprints." A look at how ancient footprints provide new evidence about the Ice Age. Part of the series "Nova" (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, May 25, 9-11 p.m. EDT (ABC) "The American Rescue Dog Show." Competition featuring rescued companions as they try to come out on top in a series of "best in" contests.



Saturday, May 28, 6:30-7 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Walsingham Stories." Dominican Father Lawrence Lew discusses the rich history of his order in Great Britain on the 800th anniversary of its founding (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



Advertisement