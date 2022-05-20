TV program notes -- week of May 29, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of May 29 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, May 29, 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mozart's Requiem in D Minor." During the 20th International Festival of Sacred Music and Art, the orchestra and choir of the Cappella Ludovicea perform Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor at Rome's Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. Part of the series "In Concert" (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, May 29, 8-9:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "National Memorial Day Concert 2022." The 33rd annual broadcast of America's national night of remembrance (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Monday, May 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Archdiocese for the Military Services Memorial Mass." Memorial Day Mass honoring the nation's military services, celebrated at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, May 30, 8-10 p.m. EDT (A&E) "Biography: Bobby Brown." First episode of a two-part look at the life of the celebrated singer, songwriter and dancer. The profile concludes Tuesday, May 31, 8-10 p.m. EDT.



Monday, May 30, 10:34-11:34 p.m. EDT (History) "The American Presidency With Bill Clinton." Premiere of a new series in which the former president explores the history of the office he once held thematically. This episode, titled "Separate but Unequal," deals with racism.



Friday, June 3, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Joe Papp in Five Acts." This episode of the series "American Masters" profiles the founder of New York's Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Park, who believed great art is for everyone (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



