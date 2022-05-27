Spencer's Trappist brewery closes, amid competitive beer market

DENVER (CAN) -- The first and only certified Trappist brewery in the U.S. has said that it will close, citing a lack of financial viability. The monks of St. Joseph's Abbey in Spencer, Massachusetts say they will find other ways to support their life of contemplative prayer.



"After more than a year of consultation and reflection, the monks of St. Joseph's Abbey have come to the sad conclusion that brewing is not a viable industry for us and that it is time to close the Spencer Brewery," Spencer Brewery said on its Facebook page May 14.



"We want to thank all our customers for their support and encouragement over the years," the brewery added. "Our beer will be available in our regular retail outlets while supplies last. Please keep us in your prayers."



The brewery was launched in 2014 to help provide a new source of revenue for the monks. It is just one of St. Joseph's Abbey's endeavors.



The Trappist monks are formally known as the monks of the Cistercian Order of the Strict Observance, an order more than 900 years old. They follow St. Benedict's counsel that stresses the importance of both prayer and work.



"All our activities that we do are to support our lives of prayer. Beer was a particularly interesting and engaging activity, but we're not here for the beer," Spencer Brewery's director, Father William Dingwall, told The Boston Globe.



The brewery launched in 2014. Its peak production was 4,500 barrels of beer, about 60,000 beer cases, its website reports. The brewery had hoped to expand to produce 10,000 barrels of beer annually.



Its beers were distributed domestically in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia. Foreign distribution reached eight countries.



Dingwall said that it's understandable the brewery's closure announcement has surprised those outside the community, but "it's something we've been mulling over for the past couple of years."



While the brewery generated "a great deal of interest," Dingwall said, he thought the beer market "started to change radically" and the abbey's brewery faced more competition from craft breweries.



The monks were not willing to open a tap room, a profitable effort for many brewers. Dingwall said the brewery was located in the middle of their abbey property just a few hundred yards from the monastery and the church.



"The brothers were not in favor of adding that kind of business at the entrance to the monastery," Dingwall said.



Brewery production has ceased, and Spencer Brewery will sell its equipment and any raw materials at auction. Its beers could remain on store shelves for a few months.



The Spencer Brewery website explains the monks' approach to prayer and to work: "As Trappists, we seek to live somewhat separate from the world so that we may engage fully with our monastic community life of work and prayer. This prayer encompasses liturgies open to the public, as well as our individual prayer time, spiritual reading, study and meditation."



St. Joseph's Abbey hosts guests at its small retreat house and has a gift shop. It produces other products to support its 44 community members. These products include fruit and wine jellies, jams, and preserves. Its Holy Rood Guild makes and sells liturgical vestments.



The community has six brothers in initial formation, according to the abbey website.



The Cistercian order was founded in France in 1098. The Trappist community at St. Joseph's Abbey has roots in a group of monks that arrived in North America in 1803, in the wake of the French Revolution. Its monks founded a monastery in Nova Scotia. After suffering two major fires in the late 1800s, the community moved to Rhode Island. Another major fire in 1950 made 140 Trappist monks homeless, at which point they moved to Spencer.