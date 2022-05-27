TV program notes -- week of June 5, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of June 5 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, June 5, 4-5:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Pentecost From Rome." Live broadcast from St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis celebrates the eucharistic liturgy for the Feast of Pentecost, followed by the "Regina Caeli" prayer. The program will re-air 3-4:30 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, June 5, noon-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass of Pentecost." Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, celebrates the Solemn Mass of Pentecost from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (TV-G -- general audience).



