TV program notes -- week of June 19, 2022

Sunday, June 19, 2-3:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Corpus Christi." Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, head of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, is scheduled to serve as celebrant and homilist at this Eucharistic liturgy, broadcast from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C. (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, June 19, 7-8:45 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemnity of Corpus Christi: Mass and Benediction From Rome." Pope Francis celebrates the feast day with Mass at the Church of Santa Maria Consolatrice in Casal Bertone, followed by a procession with the Blessed Sacrament (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, June 22, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Planet California." First half of a two-part documentary celebrating California's wildlife and wild places. This episode, "Rivers of Gold" focuses on challenges to that portion of the state's ecosystem connected by rivers. The series concludes in the same time slot Wednesday, June 29 (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, June 24, 10-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "American Anthems." First episode of a six-part series in which songwriters pay musical tribute to someone they admire. In this installment, titled "Life Is Sweet," singer and composer Jennifer Nettles surprises a cancer foundation founder with an anthem about his life. The series continues in the same timeslot through July 29 (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



