TV film fare -- week of June 26, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of June 26. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, June 26, 2-5 p.m. EDT (A&E) "The Expendables 3" (2014). The principal amusement factor for viewers of this second action sequel -- which is, thankfully, considerably less gory than its predecessors -- is to marvel at how director Patrick Hughes keeps its shoot-'em-up formula, harkening back to the 1980s, from crashing resoundingly onto the shores of ennui. Sylvester Stallone (who also co-wrote) returns as Barney, leader of an ensemble of government vigilantes, while Arnold Schwarzenegger, as his ally Trench, has just enough screen time to blurt out, "We must get to the choppah!" Frequent gun, knife and physical violence as well as numerous explosions, a few uses of profanity, pervasive crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, June 28, 8-9:45 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Spoilers" (1942). Robust adventure directed by Ray Enright is set in Alaska where partners (John Wayne and Harry Carey) try to save their gold mine from a slick schemer (Randolph Scott) and a crooked judge (Samuel S. Hinds), with a casino owner (Marlene Dietrich) and one of her dealers (Richard Barthlemess) eventually taking a hand. Stylized shootouts, barroom brawls and romantic complications. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Friday, July 1, 5:30-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Boy Friend" (1972). British spoof of 1930s Hollywood backstage musicals with Twiggy as the understudy who becomes the star. Writer-producer-director Ken Russell turns Sandy Wilson's romantic musical set in the 1920s into an extravaganza of Busby Berkeley-like production numbers done on a lavish scale. Old-fashioned escapist fare, though a bit overlong for the small fry. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m.-noon EDT (AMC) "The Outsiders" (1983). Screen version of S.E. Hinton's novel about three youths (Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio) growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the 1960s. Director Francis Coppola's fragile mood piece can't quite connect the youth's violent ways with their discussions of "Gone With the Wind'' and Robert Frost's poetry. The violence in a fight between rival gangs is very pronounced. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m.-noon EDT (Showtime) "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984). Director Steven Spielberg's sequel to "The Raiders of the Lost Ark" has Indiana (Harrison Ford), with the help of a chorus girl (Kate Capshaw) and a Chinese war orphan (Ke Huy Quan), rescue a stone from a nasty Indian sect and return it to its rightful owners. Nonstop stunts take precedence over everything else, making it entertaining for action fans. But the comic-book violence is a little intense, especially a sequence involving the removal of a human heart. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.

