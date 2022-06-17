TV program notes -- week of June 26, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of June 26 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, June 26, 5-7 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "World Meeting of Families." As part of this global event, Pope Francis recites the Angelus prayer and delivers his mandate to families. The event will be rerun 4-6 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, June 27, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness." First half of a two-part documentary about the mental health crisis among youth in America. The film concludes Tuesday, June 28, 9-11 p.m. EDT.



Wednesday, June 29, 3:30-5:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemnity of the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul." Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the feast day and blesses the woolen bands known as palliums that are worn by metropolitan archbishops and patriarchs (TV-G -- general audience).



