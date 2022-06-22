Pro-abortion vandalism targets Michigan clinic, Minnesota pro-life group

A pro-life pregnancy center in Michigan and a pro-life organization in Minnesota have both been vandalized within the past week.



The Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was vandalized sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.



Gary Hillebrand, the center's president, told CNA Tuesday that 12 of the clinic's front windows were smashed. Four glass doors were smashed as well, he said.



He said graffiti was left that said "If abortion isn't safe, neither are you!"



In Minneapolis,Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life(MCCL) had four of its office building windows smashed between the night of June 14 and the early morning of June 15.



The building was also written on with red graffiti that said "ABORTION IS LIBERATION."



MCCL has now been vandalized twice in the past two months, Paul Stark, communications director for MCCL told CNA Tuesday.



The first vandalism against the group's office occurred May 9 and included red graffiti spelling out the words "Never Again." A hanger and an anarchist symbol were also graffitied on the building in red.



There was also a homemade sign taped to the building which said, "You are BAD people. You can't take away people's rights."



The Minneapolis Police Department was notified but no perpetrator has been caught yet. Stark said the group is not intimidated nor afraid and will continue to serve women and families. He also said the group is planning to heighten its security measures.



MCCL serves its pro-life mission through education, advancing pro-life legislation, and supporting pro-life candidates for office.



In the Michigan attack, photos posted by the clinic's Twitter account show that the pro-abortion graffiti has been painted over and the windows have been boarded up. Hillebrand said the graffiti was painted over by police. Theonline postat Abolition Media shows what the graffiti originally said.



"On the night of 6/19 a gang of criminal queers smashed the windows of two fake abortion clinics in the greater Detroit area leaving the messages 'if abortion isn't safe, neither are you' and 'fake clinic,' the post says.



In thepost, "Jane will have her revenge" claimed responsibility for the vandalism.



Hillebrand estimates that the repairs will cost between $10,000 and $15,000. The staff at the clinic is not intimidated, he said, but they are cautious. The clinic has ordered more security cameras, he said.



Hillebrand's clinic provides all its services for free such as ultrasounds. The clinic also offers free classes on parenting, preparing for childbirth, relationship counseling, budgeting, nutrition, and more. The clinic offers material help as well by providing "anything from diapers to strollers, to car seats," Hillebrand said.



The Dearborn Heights Police have been notified about the vandalism.



Vandalism against pro-life pregnancy centers have surged in the past two months after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of a Mississippi court case showed that the justices may have intended to overturn Roe v. Wade. Roe is the 1973 court case that federally legalized abortion.



Since the leak on May 2, not only pregnancy centers but churches as well have come under attack from pro-abortion activists. The FBIsaid last weekthat they are investigating the attacks.



