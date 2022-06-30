More Catholic churches, pregnancy centers, and a pro-life memorial vandalized

More vandalism of Catholic churches, pro-life pregnancy centers, and a pro-life memorial have been reported since Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday.



LifeChoice pregnancy center in Winter Haven, Florida was defaced with pro-abortion graffiti June 25.



Director of Development for LifeChoices Lyndsy Flanagan told CNA Tuesday that the clinic was alerted by a local pastor who saw the damage on Sunday morning. A local church community, Winter Haven Worship Center, volunteered to repaint the whole building on Monday, Flanagan said.



The vandals also painted over security cameras and the clinic's sign, she said. A pressure washer could not clean it and the clinic now needs a new sign, she said.



Photos of the graffiti show the words "Janes revenge," "Jane was here" "Abortion 4 all," "Your time is up," "We're coming for you," "We are everywhere," some flowers, and anarchist symbols.



Being in a smaller community, Flanagan said she was surprised at the vandalism, despite the heated political climate.



The damage is estimated between $3,000 and $4,000 she said. The vandals were caught on video.



When CNA asked how many perpetrators were in the video, Flanagan said the FBI told her not to give any details until they finish the investigation. "They asked us not to speak on any of the details involved in the video footage until the investigation is complete, " she said.



Advertisement

"Because it's a national group that they believe could be involved in this, they are asking us to tread very lightly with all details concerning what we have knowledge of based on the video footage so that we can continue the investigation," she said.



Pro-abortion graffiti was discovered June 27 on the doors of the The Church of the Ascension in Manhattan.



A purported photo of the vandalism on the church doors shows the words "If abortion isn't safe, neither are you!"



Joseph Zwilling, director of communications for the Archdiocese of New York, said that "Any act of vandalism or violence against any house of worship should be condemned, particularly when such vandalism is a result of hatred of that religion."



"Fortunately, thanks to the good work of the NYPD and local police departments, and the security measures the archdiocese encouraged the parishes to take, it appears that this is the only act of vandalism against a church in the archdiocese in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision," he said.



St. Anthony Catholic Church in Renton, Washington had its windows smashed and was defaced with pro-abortion slogans in the early hours of June 25.



Dean Savelli, the church's facilities manager, told CNA that three vandals defaced the front of the church with graffiti that said "Abortions save lives," in two places. He said the vandals destroyed three of the five locks in the church.



The vandals smashed seven stained glass windows, Savelli said. The vandals, who were caught on camera, also broke some of the tops to collection boxes. The damage will amount to between $25,000 and $30,000 he said.



Richard Garnett of South Bend, Indiana, told CNA that he drives by a memorial cross for aborted unborn babies almost every day and noticed June 25 that it was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti.



The white cross which says "In memory of aborted children" with a red heart, had yellow graffiti that crossed out the pro-life message and wrote pro-choice down the horizontal stretch of the cross, a photo of the vandalism shows.



According to a Saint Joseph County Police Department incident summary, an employee of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church reported to the police June 27 that the sign was vandalized.



Karissa Lundstrom, who leads the Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center in Cortez, Colorado told CNA that her clinic was defaced with pro-abortion graffiti sometime between Saturday night and Sunday evening.



She would not share a photo of the vandalism nor say what the graffiti said, because she does not want the vandalism to be the center of attention. The graffiti was partly on the sidewalk and partly on the building, she said, and it was cleaned up easily.



