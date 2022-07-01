TV program notes -- week of July 10, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of July 10 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, July 10, 10-10:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Listening for God: Discovering the Incredible Ways God Speaks to Us." Author Teresa Tomeo discusses her new book detailing experiences people have had when they simply waited for God to speak to them. Part of the series "EWTN Bookmark" (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, July 13, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Live" Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa, host of this weekly series, talks with Msgr. Charles Kosanke, pastor and rector of Michigan's Basilica of Ste. Anne de Detroit (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, July 13, 10-11 p.m. EDT "Expedition With Steve Backshall." On this episode of the travel-themed series -- titled "Saudi Arabia: Expedition Volcanic Underworld" -- naturalist Backshall goes in search of a vast store of lava (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



Advertisement