TV program notes -- week of July 31, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of July 31 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Aug. 1, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "He's My Brother." Filmmakers Cille Hannibal and Christine Hanberg's documentary charts how a sister works to assure a dignified life for her brother, who was born with multiple disabilities. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Aug. 3, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Live." On this edition of the weekly program, series host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa talks with U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Aug. 3, 8-11 p.m. EDT (ABC) "CMA Fest." Dierks Bentley and Elle King host this celebration of country music, filmed in June at Nashville, Tennessee's Nissan Stadium. Performers include Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carrie Underwood.



Thursday, Aug. 4, 10:35-11:05 p.m. EDT (History) "Alone: The Skills Challenge." Premiere of a new series challenging the wilderness skills of three participants. Future episodes will air Thursdays 10:03-10:33 p.m. EDT.



Saturday, Aug. 6, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord." This eucharistic liturgy is broadcast from the traditional site of the Transfiguration, Mount Tabor in the Holy Land (TV-G -- general audience).



