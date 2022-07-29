TV program notes -- week of Aug. 7, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Aug. 7, with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Aug. 7, 10-10:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Bookmark." On this edition of the weekly program, hosted by Doug Keck, Dominican Father Brian Mullady discusses his recently published book "St. Thomas Aquinas Rescues Modern Psychology" (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Aug. 8, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "President." Filmmaker Camilla Nielsson's documentary chronicles how a new leader took on the corrupt ruling party in Zimbabwe's 2018 presidential election. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:30-4 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Father James E. Coyle: Life and Legacy." A profile of the Irish-born priest whose service to the Catholics of Alabama was cut short by his murder Aug. 11, 1921, when he was only 48 years old (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



