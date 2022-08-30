Ways senior care can make you more independent

Most people associate senior care communities with losing their independence -- this could not be further from the truth. These communities are designed to support and grow each resident's independence! Residents often discover a new sense of freedom, partnered with an even better quality of life.







Senior care helps people get out of the house



Older adults may have difficulty leaving their homes or may not be able to find a reason to leave their homes. Senior care communities have an abundance of opportunities for residents to leave their homes and participate in the community. A trained and dedicated team is there to aid with transportation around the community and mobility.







Cooking made easy



Older adults may have trouble cooking or grocery shopping. With senior care, that is a thing of the past. Many senior care communities have dining programs with nutritious and varied menu options. Communal dining rooms are just another opportunity to be social and connect with other members of the community.







Social connection



Senior care communities have no shortage of social events, activity options, and opportunities to build friendships. In a senior care community, residents have the option to be alone or to be social, depending on their preferences. They can also get involved in crafts, theater, or discover a new passion! There is always the opportunity to socialize and make new friends. The freedom and independence of pursuing passions, learning something new and making new connections is good for all older adults' emotional and physical well-being.







Independence without the risk



While senior care does foster independence, nurses are available around the clock to provide support when needed. Assistance is also available should a resident need help with dressing, bathing, medications, and much more. What's great is that the support residents find in senior care is designed to promote independence, provide peace of mind, and empower each resident. It's easier to be independent when you have fewer things to worry about!







A few more reasons not to delay:



Carmel Terrace is offering two limited time offers. First, enjoy all our community has to offer and benefit from temporarily reduced respite rates this summer and fall. Respite is perfect for short stays or those who want to try before they buy: seniors can stay in our fully appointed respite apartments for up to 90 days and experience Carmel Terrace's quality care and unparalleled hospitality (reserve by Sept. 30). Secondly, if you decide to make the move to Carmel Terrace, when you sign a regular lease by Sept. 30 you'll receive 50 percent off each of the first two months of rent.



Contact us today to learn more about either offer! Call 508-286-7924 or visit: www.carmelterrace.org/contact-us.