We're sad to say that COVID is once again rising in many communities, so it's prudent to take steps to avoid contracting it. Here's how to stay safe amid community resurgences of COVID.







Get boosted



Seniors continue to be at high risk of hospitalization, complications, and death from COVID-19, but vaccines significantly reduce these risks. In fact, evidence has shown that seniors aged 65 and older who were fully vaccinated had a 94 percent lower chance of being hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 than did seniors who were not fully vaccinated.



If you haven't yet received your full series of COVID vaccinations, make an appointment as soon as you're eligible. Remember that boosters are important to keep your immunity up. Currently, the CDC recommends that all adults over 50 years of age receive two COVID-19 boosters. Ask your doctor if you're due.







Wear a mask



Masks continue to be vitally important in preventing the spread of COVID-19. You should wear a mask indoors and any time you are in crowds outdoors. N95 respirators provide the best protection.



Advertisement

If you have health conditions that weaken your immune system, you should be especially careful to wear a mask when interacting with others, particularly if they are not fully vaccinated. As a rule of thumb, the CDC suggests taking the same precautions recommended for those who have not been vaccinated, unless your doctor gives you different guidance.







Keep your distance



Social distancing is still an important way to control the spread of COVID-19. Try to avoid crowds and consider limiting your interactions to just a few people. You may want to return to virtual communication, too, while community spread is high.



When you are around people outside of your household, remember to stay at least six feet apart. Whenever possible, interact outdoors rather than inside. And if you do need to visit in person, remember to open windows for increased ventilation.







Practice good hygiene



Although COVID-19 is primarily spread through respiratory droplets, it can also survive on surfaces. That means if you touch a contaminated surface and then touch your mouth, eyes, or nose, you could catch COVID-19. It's important, then, to wash your hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds each time. If you are out and cannot wash your hands, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer instead.



Remember to try not to touch your face before washing your hands. And if you need to cough or sneeze, use your elbow or a tissue to cover your mouth and nose. You should also frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces, like doorknobs, light switches, and TV remotes.







Test and treat



If you suspect that you may have COVID-19, take a test right away. PCR tests are available at many doctor's offices and pharmacies but call before leaving home so you can verify the correct procedures to follow. Home tests are also widely available and likely to be covered by your insurance. It's worth having a few around so you can test right away if you develop symptoms.



In contrast to the beginning of the pandemic, effective treatments are now available if your symptoms are caught early. Your doctor will advise you about which treatments you may need.



Although it can be frightening when COVID cases begin to surge, you can take steps to stay safe. And remember, we at Celtic Angels Home Health Care are always here to help. Give us a call at 781-331-0062 or visit our website at www.celticangelsinc.com to learn about our current COVID-19 risk prevention protocols.







MARIA BURKE, RN, IS THE OWNER OF CELTIC ANGELS HOME HEALTH CARE.