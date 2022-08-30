Youville CEO Nicole Breslin appointed to Commonwealth Assisted Living Advisory Council

Nicole Breslin, CEO of Youville Assisted Living Residences, was recently sworn in as the newest member of the Assisted Living Advisory Council for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker for the seat on the council, whose purpose is to advise the Secretary of the Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA) regarding assisted living certification and regulations.



As a member of the council, Breslin is responsible for working with the EOEA Secretary to promote and ensure the well-being of residents in assisted living residences throughout the state. Resident safety is especially important as the number of assisted living residences increases, along with rising demand and a growing population of aging adults. According to an EOEA report, in 2020, there were 268 assisted living residences in Massachusetts and nearly 15,000 assisted living residents.



According to Breslin, certification regulations for assisted living residences "ensure that residents in the Commonwealth receive a high quality of care and that assisted living residences are held to high standards. It also helps ensure that assisted living remains a residential model and not a medical model."



Breslin was nominated for this role by Elissa Sherman, CEO of LeadingAge Massachusetts, where Breslin also serves as chair of the Board of Trustees. Gov. Baker selected her from among a pool of candidates for the at-large position.



At council meetings, which typically occur on a quarterly basis, Breslin will have the opportunity to voice her opinions on assisted living regulations she believes will be most beneficial to older adults. "I am looking forward to using my cherished experiences at Youville for the even greater good of helping older adults throughout Massachusetts," she said. Breslin has led the assisted living communities of Youville House, in Cambridge, and Youville Place, in Lexington, since 2016.



Youville House and Youville Place Assisted Living Residences are not-for-profit and sponsored by Covenant Health. Youville House, located in Cambridge, and Youville Place, located in Lexington, have provided values-based assisted living options to the community for over 20 years. The Courtyard at Youville Place offers memory support with an emphasis on habilitation. Offering both short- and long-term residency, combined with services, Youville communities provide a unique combination of comfort and social support. Seniors enjoy residence in an energetic community while taking advantage of the dining, housekeeping, and personal care services available.



For more information about Youville House, Youville Place or the Courtyard, contact Yanira Burgos, director of community relations, at 617-491-1234, yaniraburgos@youvillehouse.org or visit www.youvilleassistedliving.org.