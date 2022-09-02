St. Joseph Retreat House, located in Milton, MA, has welcomed guests for silent directed retreats for over a decade. Guests have complimented on our landscaped grounds, the interior details preserved from the house's origins as a private mansion, the delicious meals served, and the comfort of our common areas and guest rooms. Receiving the highest praise, however, is the one-on-one spiritual direction and guidance offered by the Oblates of the Virgin Mary, who staff the retreat house and live here in community. Their hospitality opens their home to guests while giving personalized spiritual direction to accompany and encourage a retreatant's walk with Christ.



The spirituality of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary flows from the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola. They approach life with a contemplative spirit, finding God in all things by careful discernment of the movements of the heart. They guide men and women hoping to experience the joy of encountering the Lord through the Scriptures. Through spiritual direction and retreats, the Oblates help people hear and respond to the movement of the Holy Spirit in their lives.



Father William Neubecker, OMV, originally from Michigan, is the director of St. Joseph Retreat House. He was ordained a priest in Rome in 1979. As an Oblate of the Virgin Mary, he served as parochial vicar in various parishes in Brazil from 1979-91. After serving as rector dominus at the Milton formation house for two years, he returned to Brazil from 1994-2011. Father Bill served two years at St. Peter Chanel in Hawaiian Gardens, CA, before joining the staff at St. Joseph Retreat House in 2014.



Father Peter Gojuk, OMV, from New Haven, CT, was ordained to the priesthood in 1981. He reopened and established the Oblate presence at St. Francis Chapel in Boston's Prudential Center and then served as rector at Our Lady of Grace Seminary while also serving as director of St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine in Boston. Father Peter was elected the first provincial of the newly formed US Province in 1990. He then served as rector major from 1991-97 overseeing Oblates in Canada, the US, Europe, and South America. He has served in Boston and Milton since his return in 1997.



Father Craig MacMahon, OMV, is the newest addition to St. Joseph Retreat House. After being ordained in 1990, Father Craig spent nine years in Alton, IL, working at parishes and serving as chaplain at St. Anthony's Health Center. His next assignment was at Sacred Heart Shrine in Pinerolo, Italy, until 2006, followed by St. Francis Chapel in Boston, where he celebrated Masses, heard confessions, and coordinated the Hispanic ministry from 2007-2010. He joins us after serving as associate pastor for the past 12 years at St. Peter Chanel in CA.



The dedicated priests from the Oblates of the Virgin Mary open their doors and their hearts to anyone looking to deepen their relationship with Christ. They look forward to welcoming you to St. Joseph Retreat House in Milton.