Father William J. Minigan retires from Malden parish

Hailing from the Northshore city of Beverly, Father William J. Minigan retired from his appointment as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Malden's Maplewood section on June 21, 2022. He had been appointed as pastor there on June 10, 2002, by Bernard Cardinal Law.



He and his siblings, Raymond, Patricia Parson, and John were the children of the late William and Elvita (Scoglio) Minigan. St. Mary Star of the Sea was his home parish and he was educated by the Sisters of Notre Dame there and at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody. He was graduated from Northeastern University and then worked for the Internal Revenue Service in its offices in Bridgeport, Conn. Among his cousins was the late Father Frederick Minigan, one time pastor of St. Michael Parish, North Andover.



His answer to his priestly vocation came later and following seminary formation at Pope St. John XXIII, Weston, he was ordained to the priesthood at Holy Cross Cathedral on June 7, 1986, by Bernard Cardinal Law.



Father Minigan served in the United States Navy Reserves as a chaplain and was active 1990-1994, otherwise his priestly assignments have been to archdiocesan parishes.



St. Colman of Cloyne, Brockton (1986-1987); St. Anthony of Padua, Allston (1987-1990); St. John the Evangelist, Cambridge (1994-2000); and St. Ann, Gloucester (2000-2002).



His 20-year tenure at Malden began in 2002. The parish plant is one of the newer ones in the archdiocese and consisted of a church and rectory and a now-closed school and convent, the latter two being repurposed and creating a source of income for the parish.



Father Minigan is a very low-keyed individual, quiet and reserved. He can, however, display a quick wit delivering a good line with a twinkle in his eye.



In his retirement, Father Minigan will move to his own personal residence.

