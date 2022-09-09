Father Guy F. Sciacca retires from Beverly parishes

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley has accepted the request of Father Guy F. Sciacca to retire and has granted him senior priest status, effective June 1, 2022. Father Sciacca was born Jan. 24, 1950, in Boston but raised in Medford at St. Joseph Parish. His parents, Guy and Bernadette (Kilroy) Sciacca are both deceased. They were also the parents of Frank, Antoinette, Vincent, Josephine, and Valeda.



He attended the parish elementary school before trekking to Boston's North End for high school at Christopher Columbus. After high school, he studied at North Adams State College (now University).



It was three decades after North Adams that he entered Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary as a member of the Class of 2010. On May 22, 2010, Father Sciacca and the other members of the Class of 2010 were ordained at Holy Cross Cathedral by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley.



From then until his being granted senior priest status, he served in archdiocesan parishes as a parochial vicar, administrator, or senior vicar. Those assignments include St. John the Evangelist, Chelmsford (2010-2011); St. Andrew, Billerica (2011); St. Joseph, Needham (2011-2014); St. Mary of the Assumption, Hull (2014-2015); St. Michael, Lowell (2015-2018); St. Francis of Assisi, Dracut (2016); Sacred Heart, East Boston (2018-2020); and from 2020 until his retirement, as senior vicar at St. John the Evangelist, St. Margaret of Scotland, and St. Mary Star of the Sea, all in Beverly.



Father Sciacca will reside in his own home during his retirement.

