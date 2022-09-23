Voices for good at Mission Grammar School in Roxbury

Read Special Section

At Mission Grammar School in Roxbury, we constantly talk with scholars about what it means to be a changemaker. As our scholars enter into our program, they gradually develop their own voices and begin to use them to advocate for themselves and others, not only within their school community, but beyond. As Catholics, we believe that using our voices and talents for good in this world is what God calls us to do. This came to life for one of our recently graduated scholars, Simon Paulos.



In the fall of 2020, Simon, a newly minted National Elementary Honor Society member, was encouraged by his teachers to attend a virtual planning session for the new Mission Hill Playground. He attended an initial Zoom call, and was one of the only children in attendance. Simon was excited about the opportunity to learn about his community's happenings and continued to log on regularly to review proposed designs for the playground. After the first design was presented, Simon was quick to share his feedback. He noted, "It's missing a basketball court!" and explained that a place to gather and play basketball with peers was essential to the park. The designers responded to Simon's feedback and overhauled the design per Simon's suggestion. The final version of the plan brought Simon's vision to life and included not only a top-notch playground structure, but also a beautiful basketball court with a view of the Boston skyline.



This past August, Mayor Michelle Wu, City Councilor Kenzie Bok, and other city officials celebrated the opening of the gorgeous new park with the help of Simon and his family. Simon began at Boston Latin School this fall, bringing with him a strong foundation of what it means to share one's voice for good in the world and respond to the call for participation. We are so proud of Simon, the way he embodies a Mission Grammar education, and the impact he will have on his community for years to come!







ALI DUTSON (ADUTSON@MISSIONGRAMMAR.ORG) IS THE PRESIDENT OF OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP MISSION GRAMMAR SCHOOL IN ROXBURY. MISSION GRAMMAR SERVES OVER 300 SCHOLARS, AGED THREE MONTHS TO GRADE SIX, HAILING FROM 25 DIFFERENT ZIP CODES.