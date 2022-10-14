World Mission Sunday: Supporting Missionary Witnesses

As we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of The Society for the Propagation of the Faith by newly Blessed Pauline Marie Jaricot, we thank God for YOU, our donors, who support the vital work she began so many years ago with "Prayer Circles" of ten people each. They gathered weekly to pray and give material support to all the missions of the world.



From that humble start, a worldwide movement began!



Now, our biggest celebration of the year, World Mission Sunday, October 23, is almost here! This is a day when every Catholic in the world is asked by the Holy Father to give extra support to the lifesaving, faith-sharing work of missionaries supported by The Society for the Propagation of the Faith. The theme for World Mission Sunday this year, set by Pope Francis, is "You Shall Be My Witnesses" (Acts 1:8). We know that you, as supporters of the missions, understand more than most the call to send more Christian witnesses into the world!



With your help, The Society for the Propagation of the Faith places missionary witnesses in some of the most troubles spots in the world. Thanks to your World Mission Sunday donations, a priest in Sri Lanka bears witness to Christ's command to "feed my sheep" as he walks into the remote tea plantations to distribute much needed bags of rice, salt, and nuts to the workers. Their food costs have risen an average of 81 percent this year alone.



The Society for the Propagation of the Faith continues the important work of training parish catechists who testify to the eternal truth of Christ's Word in places where priests are scarce. In Pakistan, where Christians are less than 2 percent of the population, this is a vital ministry. Recently, a Bible Study Camp there continued COVID-interrupted training for forty people from six different dioceses.



We can only accomplish this these initiatives with your help!



During this anniversary year, we have no better model of Christian witness to emulate than Blessed Pauline Marie Jaricot. A gift of $10 a week for the Mission Month of October -- commemorating the "Prayer Circles" of ten members in whose footsteps you follow -- would be a fitting tribute to her. Whatever your World Mission Sunday gift, know that missionary witnesses around the world are grateful.



Be assured of their prayers, and mine.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

