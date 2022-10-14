BC High receives $10M gift from alumnus Michael D. White

BOSTON -- Boston College High School recently announced that the school received a $10 million gift from alumnus Michael D. White of the class of 1970 to endow the school's Center for Emerging Leaders.



BC High President Grace Cotter Regan, with Mike White and BC High Vice President for Advancement Kelly DeGregorio by her side, announced the gift in front of students, faculty, and staff at an all-school meeting on Oct. 5.



The announcement came at the conclusion of a day where White spent the morning and early afternoon as "an Eagle for a Day," teaching and meeting with students on campus. In 2019, White gave a $1 million gift to establish the center, which has changed the way BC High students learn, experience, and practice ethical leadership.



In addition to endowing the Center, White's gift will help transform and improve buildings and physical spaces on campus for BC High's newly-implemented House System, which allows students to connect more deeply with each other, the adult members of the community, and better promotes personal wellbeing, learning, and growth. The gift will also enhance accessibility and affordability options for students.



Advertisement

"My time at BC High was truly a formational experience, and I credit my career to the solid foundation and education I received during my time on Morrissey Boulevard," said White. "I am excited that this Center will continue to help fill a gap in the leadership education for our young people and contribute to the ongoing growth and success of the House System. BC High and its leadership continue to be at the forefront of innovation, and I am proud to continue to advance the school's vision for the future."



Regan said, "Since I embarked on my tenure at BC High in 2017, Mike has been, and continues to be, a champion for our school and its success."



"Thanks to Mike's generous contributions and support, we continue to change and challenge our young men to be the ethical leaders of our future. I am lucky to call Mike both a dear friend and a collaborator in furthering our school's mission," she added.



Since its establishment in 2020, the Center for Emerging Leaders has empowered and equipped young men with the necessary skills and philosophical approach to serve as transformational leaders of integrity in a rapidly evolving economic and ethical landscape. Members of the leadership cohort have successfully engaged in innovative programming, leadership, and mentoring opportunities locally, nationally, and within the global Jesuit Schools network.



"Mike embodies the Ignatian tradition of servant leadership at a time when it's needed most," said Board of Trustees Chair, Jesuit Father Michael MacFarland. "Through Mike's generosity, students will continue to have opportunities to deepen their relationships with God through the practice of strong leadership. Mike is a true model of Jesuit values and practices."



"We are incredibly grateful to Mike for his ongoing leadership and support," added DeGregorio. "In addition to furthering the impact of the Center for Emerging Leaders on our students and their future careers, his gift will ensure that our young men -- present and future -- will benefit from a House System that prioritizes mental health and personal wellbeing."



White is the former chairman, president, and CEO of DIRECTV, and former CEO of PepsiCo. International, where he spent nearly 20 years. His commitment to Jesuit values is rooted in a family full of BC High graduates, with White himself continuing his education at Boston College, where he serves as a trustee. In addition to his career accomplishments, White is a member of the Board of Directors of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and has been on the board of Whirlpool Corporation for more than 15 years. He also serves as vice chair of the Board of Directors for Partnership to End Addiction.