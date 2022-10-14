Annual portrait of the Permanent Diaconate

Read Special Section

This executive summary report presents some findings from a national survey of the Office of the Permanent Diaconate in arch/dioceses and arch/eparchies in the United States. The study was commissioned by the Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.



The survey was commissioned by the USCCB Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations. It has been conducted annually since 2005-2006, with the exception of 2010-2011 and 2017-2018.



CARA conducted the survey between February and April 2022. At the completion of data collection, CARA received responses from 141 of the 183 arch/dioceses and arch/eparchies whose bishops and eparches belong to the USCCB and who have an active Office of Deacons, for a 77 percent overall response rate.







Number of Deacons



Responding arch/dioceses with the largest number of permanent deacons include Chicago (804), Los Angeles (498), and Joliet in Illinois (497).



The 138 Latin Rite arch/dioceses that responded to this question report a total of 16,765 permanent deacons (both active and not active). The three eparchies that responded reported a total of 36 permanent deacons. Extrapolating to include arch/dioceses and arch/eparchies that did not respond to the survey, it can be estimated that there were as many as 20,888 permanent deacons in the United States in 2021-2022.



Latin Rite arch/dioceses reported having 11,746 permanent deacons active in ministry. The three eparchies reported 31 active permanent deacons. Extrapolating to include arch/dioceses and arch/eparchies that did not respond to the survey, it can be estimated that there are 14,586 deacons active in ministry in the United States in 2021-2022, or about 70 percent of all permanent deacons.



During the 2021 calendar year, 458 new permanent deacons were ordained in the responding arch/dioceses. At the same time, 512 deacons retired from active ministry and another 393 deacons died.







Demographic Characteristics of Active Deacons



Nine in 10 (93 percent) active permanent deacons are currently married, 4 percent are widowers, and 2 percent have never been married.



Close to all (95 percent) active permanent deacons are at least 50 years old. About a fifth (20 percent) are in their 50s, two-fifths (41 percent) are in their 60s, and two-fifths (36 percent) are 70 or older.



Seven in 10 of active permanent deacons (72 percent) are non-Hispanic whites. One in five active permanent deacons (21 percent) is Hispanic or Latino, 3 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 2 percent are African American.



Seven in 10 active permanent deacons (67 percent) have at least a college degree. One in seven (14 percent) has a graduate degree in a field related to religion or ministry.







Compensation and Formation



Among permanent deacons who are financially compensated for ministry, one in five (19 percent) is entrusted with the pastoral care of one or more parishes (Canon 517.2). Additionally, one in four (25 percent) works in other parish ministerial positions (e.g., DRE, Youth Minister) and one in seven (15 percent) works in other parish positions (e.g., administration, business, finance).



Nine in 10 responding arch/dioceses (89 percent) require post-ordination formation of permanent deacons. These arch/dioceses require a median of 20 hours of post-ordination formation annually.



Virtually all arch/dioceses (98 percent) require an annual retreat of deacons and 86 percent provide other annual gatherings for deacons.



Close to all responding arch/dioceses (95 percent) have a director of the diaconate (or a person with a similar title). In one in three of these arch/dioceses (35 percent), the position is full-time.



In terms of formal policies, nine in 10 arch/dioceses (86 percent) have a plan for the placement and ministry of deacons. Nine in 10 (93 percent) have an active ministry formation program for the permanent diaconate. And, among those with no such program in place, three in five (56 percent) are planning to begin a program in the next two years.



Nine in 10 responding arch/dioceses (94 percent) have a minimum age of acceptance into permanent diaconate (which, on average, is 33 years old). Three in five (56 percent) have a mandatory age for permanent deacon's retirement (which, on average, is 75 years old).



Full report: www.usccb.org/resources/diaconate%20post-ordination%20report%202021-2022.pdf.