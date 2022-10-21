Living your best life? It's the best time for an elder law attorney

Read Special Section

If you are in your 70s and blessed with good health, you don't want to think about life in a nursing home. You're not ready to consider a time when you can't live at home anymore. You may not be old, but you're not too young to talk to an elder law attorney. He or she can offer you strategies that protect your home and your assets from the prohibitive costs of nursing home care, which are between $140,000 and $200,000 a year.



Elder law is more than nursing home prep: Your attorney can link you with government subsidies that could help you live at home. You should ask about documents that will enable others to help you when you need it: A health care proxy to name someone to speak with doctors about the medical care you want; a power of attorney so someone may make financial transactions if you are disabled to prevent a freeze on your accounts. You might want a codicil to revise your will because your spouse died or you have new in-laws and grandchildren.



Your home is your most valuable asset. Your elder law attorney can offer several ways to protect it. All homeowners older than 61 should consider creating a homestead to block unsecured creditors from placing a lien on their house. If and when MassHealth helps pay for your nursing home care -- more than 70 percent of Massachusetts nursing home residents are subsidized by the Commonwealth -- MassHealth reserves the right to recover what it pays on your behalf. It can and will place a lien on your house when it is sold. But if your spouse has joint ownership of your house with right of survivorship, MassHealth cannot touch the house after you die. If you own your house as a single individual without children, or you get rental income from real estate, or if you own real estate out of Massachusetts, you should ask about other tools to protect your real estate.



One of the best protections an elder law attorney can offer for your house is an irrevocable trust with a son or daughter as a trustee. It could enable you to live at home the rest of your life and keep it beyond the reach of MassHealth when you die. But this trust must be created at least five years before you go to a nursing home. The goal of all these elder law strategies is to show MassHealth that when a person is in a nursing home he has no more than $2000 to his name. He has to be impoverished to ask MassHealth to pay his nursing home bills.



Elder law is intricate work. Here are some of the things your attorney will scrutinize: How to minimize capital gains taxes when property is passed to children, special provisions for disabled children or for adult children who are essential caregivers in their parent's home, reverse mortgages to reduce equity in real estate, strategies to protect real estate when husband and wife could both be in a nursing home, and annuities to reduce assets and provide income.



Some say applying for MassHealth benefits is like a five-year audit by the IRS. Elder law attorneys need a solid understanding of relevant statutes, and just as importantly, insight on how MassHealth interprets them. Reach out to an elder law attorney while you have a number of years between you and the door of a nursing home. Your lawyer will help you build a secure retirement. And enjoy your best life.







PHILIP ARCIDIACONO, ESQ., IS THE PRINCIPAL OF ARCHDEACON LAW ASSOCIATES, A LAW FIRM IN CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, THAT SPECIALIZES IN ELDER LAW. HE CAN BE REACHED AT PA@ARCHDEACONLAW.COM. THE FIRM'S WEBSITE IS WWW.ARCHDEACONLAW.COM.