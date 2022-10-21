The one area where most seniors fall short when it comes to retirement and financial planning

Read Special Section

There is one area where seniors, especially our Boston area seniors, fall short of the mark when it comes to retirement and financial planning. You see, many seniors remember certain key things like moving funds to more secure investments, accounting for rising health maintenance and insurance costs, and taking the time to learn about proper IRA deposits and withdrawals. Seniors also tend to keep in mind certain things that have a more emotional value for them in retirement -- things like recreational traveling or setting up college funds for their grandchildren. So where do seniors miss the target?



Time and time again, the one place seniors most forget to plan for is at the cemetery! It's true and it is almost always painful. There is nothing worse for a widow or widower to, at the most awful and inopportune time in their lives, take care of these matters and have to do it alone. So why do seniors neglect this aspect of planning? Let's check in on the reasons and why they are misconstrued.



Advertisement

Seniors often think that their insurance will cover cemetery expenses and therefore planning at the cemetery should be done at the time of a death. The truth here is that life insurance should be there for the living, those you love and leave behind, to provide for them and help them carry on with life. In addition, that life insurance check is rarely there when needed. Cemetery expenses need to be paid for in advance of the burial and that check can take many days and even many weeks to arrive.



Seniors often think that cemetery planning is simple and that the family can take care of it when "the time comes." Nothing could be further from the truth. While cemetery planning is not complicated, it is often confusing when one is grieving and, while the grieving person is physically present at the cemetery -- they are often not there mentally or emotionally. One is introduced to many new terms at the cemetery. Terms like lawn crypt, columbarium, glass niche, interment fee, certificate of burial rights. All things that need to be understood.



Seniors often think that cemetery planning is something that can't be done in advance and needs to be done at a time of death. This may be true in a very few places, but most (over 99.9 percent?) cemeteries encourage pre-planning. Cemeteries have set up programs and entire departments to help seniors with this. Cemeteries want you to know what they know. That when taken care of in advance, loved ones can begin grieving in a healthy and healing manner. That when taken care of in advance, loved ones aren't faced with new and unusual decisions and financial burdens. That when taken care of in advance, budgets can be adhered to, there is no emotional overspending and families are protected from rising costs. Simply put, when taken care of in advance -- things are easier on everyone.



And there is a benefit that seniors receive when they have pre-planned at the cemetery -- peace of mind! While it may not be thought about in advance, when completed, there is that peace of mind in knowing that you made your plans with your wishes and desires followed. There is that peace of mind in knowing that everything is taken care of and your family won't be burdened. There is that peace of mind in knowing that your retirement and financial planning is 100 percent taken care of. There is peace of mind in knowing that you did the right thing.



Don't become a statistic. Don't miss the mark with your retirement and financial planning. Remember -- good retirement and financial planning includes pre-planning at your local Catholic cemetery.



This article was provided by the Catholic Cemetery Association of the Archdiocese of Boston. They have established a pre-planning department to help seniors with pre-planning. To receive your free preplanning kit, call 781-322-6300 and simply mention this article.







ROB BAKER IS FROM THE CATHOLIC CEMETERY ASSOCIATION.