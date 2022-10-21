Three financials to check on your birthday

Read Special Section

Happy birthday! Another year has gone by and, with hope, it had some good times and achievements to look back on.



No doubt the day is more about celebrating than obligations. It's not a day for doing a full-blown, mid-year financial check or prepping for benefits sign-up season. But, still, it might be worth quickly checking on three things while getting ready to blow out the candles.







Retirement Status



Retirement may be far away for some, and closer for others. But no matter how far off, today marks a day you are one year closer to it. So, it may be worthwhile to check your progress on a retirement calculator. Sure, you may have done it before, but this time at least one of the numbers -- your age -- has changed.



And that might prompt some considerations for you, like are you taking full advantage of your employer's retirement plans and any matching contributions it offers? Or have you hit 50, the age where you can take advantage of catch-up options in retirement savings? Or perhaps you are approaching the time when Social Security planning is in order?







Investment Mix



Many people planning for retirement or just looking to improve their financial position maintain investment portfolios. Typically, these are a mix of stocks and bonds but can involve other types of investments as well.



But all investments involve some degree of risk that they will not provide any returns or even lose their entire value.

Generally, when it comes to investment portfolios, the common wisdom is that younger people can afford to take more risk since they have time to make up for any losses that should come with it. But older folks should consider putting more of their savings into more conservative holdings since their non-working days are approaching.



There are all sorts of rules of thumb about what kind of mix to have at what age. But, in the end, it comes down to personal preference. So now that you are a year older, what's your preference? Do you want to shift some of your holdings into more conservative vehicles?







Beneficiaries



Did the year have any major life changes for you? Get married? Or divorced? How about children? All these events may prompt you to consider changes to your finances, like purchasing life insurance or starting college funds. But these events also may necessitate changing beneficiaries on existing holdings, like investment and bank accounts, life insurance policies, and the like. Remember, most beneficiary designations will take precedence over other estate documents, even wills.







Celebrate!



These are just three quick things to think about. You could just make them part of an annual meeting with your financial professional. Because it's your birthday, obviously, it's about you. So have a little fun or do something for yourself. And best wishes from Commonwealth Financial Group.







